International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Paris Match: truthful or tasteless?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump in Paris: America's new place in the world

Read more

ENCORE!

Django Reinhardt festival: Gypsy Jazz come rain or shine

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Brexit bounty: Paris expecting financial jobs influx as UK leaves EU

Read more

FOCUS

As Cameroon's jungle shrinks, pygmies' lifestyle is under threat

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Outrage over teen rape case in El Salvador

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google wins court case over €1.1 billion French tax bill

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian city of Maiduguri shaken by deadliest attack in months

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

What a star! Andy Murray corrects 'casual sexism' in post-match interview

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Pomp and mourning to mark Trump's Bastille Day visit

© Martin Bureau, AFP | US army 1st Division, US air force, US Navy and US Marines, march down the Champs Elysees, with the Luxor Obelisk of the Place de la Concorde, in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on July 10, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-14

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a Bastille Day military parade on Friday alongside his American counterpart Donald Trump, before marking the first anniversary of a deadly terror attack in Nice.

The parade on Paris's Champs-Elysees will commemorate the centenary of the US entering WWI and will feature horses, helicopters, planes and troops.

"This is a wonderful national celebration," said Trump during a joint news conference with Macron Thursday, adding, "we look very much forward to it. Spectacular."

"Our two nations are forever joined together by the spirit of revolution and the fight for freedom," he added.

Macron will give a short speech at the start of the parade to evoke the spirit of a national holiday even though it coincides with the Nice assault's anniversary, his office said.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when 130 people were slaughtered in a wave of coordinated violence across Paris, with French lawmakers voting last week to extend it for the sixth time.

More than 130,000 security and emergency service workers have been deployed to protect revellers during this year's Bastille Day celebrations, according to figures from France's Interior Ministry.

Terror attacks in France have killed 239 people in eight attacks since January 2015, with Interior Minister Gerard Collomb saying seven terror plots have been foiled since the start of this year.

In Nice, on July 14 last year, a truck ploughed through a crowd on the Promenade des Anglais after a Bastille Day fireworks display, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds more.

Macron will fly to the southern French city once the Paris military parade is over.

It's his first Bastille Day celebration as president.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-14

  • FRANCE

    Bastille Day attack in Nice: A message of hope from a victim’s daughter

    Read more

  • France

    Macron's 'complex thoughts' too much for Bastille Day press conference

    Read more

  • FRANCE-USA

    Trump accepts French invitation to attend Bastille Day parade

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility