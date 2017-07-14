Nice terror attack: One year on

French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Nice today after Bastille Day celebrations with Donald Trump to commemmorate the first anniversary of a terror attack that left 86 dead.
“It seems important to the President to recall the meaning of the national holiday which now has the peculiarity of also being the anniversary of an attack that France mourns,” an Élysée Palace source told AFP.
Meanwhile, yesterday’s Le Monde criticised thelevel of security planned for the commemoration in Nice saying it was insufficient given France’s current high terror alert. The paper argued that the measures fall short of the ultra-tight security put in place in Nice when it hosted last year’s EURO 2016 football tournament.
