Nice terror attack: One year on

French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Nice today after Bastille Day celebrations with Donald Trump to commemmorate the first anniversary of a terror attack that left 86 dead.

“It seems important to the President to recall the meaning of the national holiday which now has the peculiarity of also being the anniversary of an attack that France mourns,” an Élysée Palace source told AFP.

The attack occurred last year when an Islamist extremist plowed a truck into a crowd along Nice's popular beach-side promenade where revellers had gathered to celebrate Bastille Day.

On Thursday night Nice began commemorations to mourn and remember the victims of the tragedy, with a Mass in the city's Sainte-Réparate Cathedral attended by Mayor Christian Estrosi.

Earlier the same day, the attack was making headlines after a French court banned the magazine Paris Match from publishing “obscene” photos “showing people fleeing to escape death or about to die.”

People coming to Promenade in #Nice to commemorate victims of terror attack one year ago. #14juilletNice pic.twitter.com/0PWPrIuytW — Barbara Wesel (@wesel_barbara) July 14, 2017

Meanwhile, yesterday’s Le Monde criticised the level of security planned for the commemoration in Nice saying it was insufficient given France’s current high terror alert. The paper argued that the measures fall short of the ultra-tight security put in place in Nice when it hosted last year’s EURO 2016 football tournament.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)



Date created : 2017-07-14