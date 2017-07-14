International News 24/7

 

USA

Pop diva Beyoncé shows off newborn twins on Instagram

© Valérie Macon, AFP | Beyonce performs as she is pregnant with twins during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-14

Pop diva Beyonce unveiled her newborn twins to the world early Friday, posting a glamorous photo on Instagram and announcing their names.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," reads the caption on the photo, which focuses much more on the yummy mummy than the little ones.

Queen Bey is shown barefoot, standing on a green lawn with the ocean in the background. Towering over her is a large display of colorful flowers.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

Une publication partagée par Beyoncé (@beyonce) le

She is wearing a turquoise bikini bottom and a dramatic ruffled lilac robe, open at the front and cascading to the ground, twinned with a floor-length pale turquoise veil.

In her arms are the twins, each with a full head of hair and their eyes closed.

The set-up is similar to the one she used to announce her pregnancy back in February, in which she was pictured kneeling in front of a similar floral display wearing a flowing veil.

The twins' first photo attracted plenty of love from Beyonce's passionate fans, with the post garnering 2.5 million "likes" within one hour.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-14

