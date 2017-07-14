International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron and Trump at Bastille Day; Remembering Nice attack victims

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump in Paris: America's new place in the world

Read more

REPORTERS

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

Read more

FOCUS

With us or against us: Turkey marks year since failed coup

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

Read more

#TECH 24

How technology is fighting corruption

Read more

#THE 51%

El Salvador teen sentenced to jail after stillbirth

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Medical charity MSF suspends operations in CAR town of Zemio

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Hyper-what? How we could be nearing the age of hyperloop travel

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Turkey purges 7,000 police, academics, officials on eve of coup anniversary

© Aris Messinis, AFP | A police officer stands next to an armoured vehicle that was used by soldiers during the coup attempt at Taksim square in Istanbul on July 17, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-14

Turkey dismissed more than 7,000 police, civil servants and academics on Friday, on the eve of the anniversary of last year’s attempted coup.

The latest decree is part of a crackdown triggered by the failed coup, which Turkey says was organised by US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of President Tayyip Erdogan.

In all, Turkey has sacked or suspended more than 150,000 officials, and arrested some 50,000 people from the military, police, judiciary, academia and other sectors.

>> Turkish President slams Germany in exclusive interview with France 24

The latest decree dismissed 2,303 police, including some from senior ranks, alongside 302 academics from universities across the country. The decree also stripped 342 retired officers and soldiers of their ranks and grades.

More than 240 people, most of them civilians, were killed last July when rogue soldiers tried to overthrow Erdogan’s government.

Speaking the same day as the latest round of purges, Gulen again denied any involvement on Friday in what he called a "despicable putsch" but also called on Ankara to end a "witch hunt" of his allies and supporters.

"I reiterate my condemnation of the despicable putsch and its perpetrators," he said, while decrying the government for conducting a "witch hunt to weed out anyone it deems disloyal to President Erdogan and his regime".

"Accusations against me related to the coup attempt are baseless, politically motivated slanders," Gulen said in a statement from his base in Pennsylvania.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-07-14

  • TURKEY

    Turkey's Erdogan says lifting emergency rule out of question

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Thousands mass to mark anti-Erdogan rally in Istanbul

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkish President slams Germany in exclusive interview with France 24

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility