International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Thousands continue to flee the violence in DRC's Kasai region

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Bastille Day with the Trumps

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron and Trump at Bastille Day; Remembering Nice attack victims

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump in Paris: America's new place in the world

Read more

REPORTERS

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

Read more

FOCUS

With us or against us: Turkey marks year since failed coup

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

Read more

#TECH 24

How technology is fighting corruption

Read more

#THE 51%

El Salvador teen sentenced to jail after stillbirth

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

USA

Iranian-born math 'genius' dies, aged 40

© The Seoul ICM 2014 / AFP | Maryam Mirzakhani talks at a press conference after the Fields Medal awards ceremony on August 13, 2014.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-15

Maryam Mirzakhani, an Iranian-born mathematician who was the first woman to win the coveted Fields Medal, has died in a US hospital after a battle with cancer. She was 40.

Mirzakhani' friend Firouz Naderi announced her death on Saturday on Instagram, and her relatives confirmed the death to the Mehr agency in Iran.

"A light was turned off today. It breaks my heart ..... gone far too soon," wrote Naderi, a former director of Solar Systems Exploration at NASA.

A light was turned off today. It breaks my heart ..... gone far too soon.

Une publication partagée par Firouz Naderi (@firouz_michael_naderi) le

"A genius? Yes. But also a daughter, a mother and a wife," he added in a subsequent post.

Mirzakhani, a professor at Stanford University in California, died after the cancer she had been battling for four years spread to her bone marrow, Iranian media said.

In 2014 Mirzakhani won the Fields Medal, the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for Mathematics, which is awarded by the International Congress of Mathematicians.

The award recognized her sophisticated and highly original contributions to the fields of geometry and dynamical systems, particularly in understanding the symmetry of curved surfaces such as spheres.

She had already won the 2009 Blumenthal Award for the Advancement of Research in Pure Mathematics and the 2013 Satter Prize of the American Mathematical Society.

Born and raised in Tehran, Mirzakhani initially dreamed of becoming a writer, but by the time she started high school her affinity for solving mathematical problems and working on proofs had shifted her sights.

"It is fun -- it's like solving a puzzle or connecting the dots in a detective case," she said when she won the Fields Medal.

"I felt that this was something I could do, and I wanted to pursue this path."

Mirzakhani became known on the international mathematics scene as a teenager, winning gold medals at both the 1994 and 1995 International Math Olympiads -- finishing with a perfect score in the latter competition.

In 2008 she became a professor of mathematics at Stanford. She is survived by her husband and young daughter.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-15

  • MATHEMATICS

    Iranian becomes first woman to take world's top maths prize

    Read more

  • LITERATURE

    Bob Dylan finally agrees to receive Nobel Prize in Stockholm

    Read more

  • HEALTH

    Angelina Jolie has double mastectomy to reduce breast cancer risk

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility