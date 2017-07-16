International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Thousands continue to flee the violence in DRC's Kasai region

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Bastille Day with the Trumps

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron and Trump at Bastille Day; Remembering Nice attack victims

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump in Paris: America's new place in the world

Read more

FOCUS

With us or against us: Turkey marks year since failed coup

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

Read more

#TECH 24

How technology is fighting corruption

Read more

#THE 51%

El Salvador teen sentenced to jail after stillbirth

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Israel reopens Jerusalem mosques after attack

© Thomas Coex, AFP | Israeli authorties are reopening the holy site, 16 July 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-16

Israel reopened an ultra-sensitive holy site Sunday closed after an attack that killed two policemen, but Muslim worshippers were refusing to enter due to new security measures including metal detectors and cameras.

Crowds chanted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) as a number of initial visitors entered Jerusalem's Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

The flashpoint holy site includes the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

But midday Muslim prayers were held outside the site due to the new security measures.

"We reject the changes imposed by the Israeli government," Sheikh Omar Kiswani, Al-Aqsa director, told reporters outside.

"We will not enter through these metal detectors."

Three Arab Israeli assailants opened fire on Israeli police Friday in Jerusalem's Old City before fleeing to the compound.

Israeli authorities said they had come from the flashpoint holy site to commit the attack.

Israel took the highly unusual decision to close the Al-Aqsa mosque compound for Friday prayers, triggering anger from Muslims and Jordan, the holy site's custodian.

The site remained closed on Saturday, while parts of Jerusalem's Old City were also under lockdown.

Israeli authorities said the closure was necessary to carry out security checks and announced it would reopen the compound Sunday.

Police said Sunday that so far two gates leading to the holy site had been opened, equipped with metal detectors.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-16

  • Middle-East

    Six-Day War: 50 years on, Israeli-Palestinian divide wider than ever

    Read more

  • ISRAEL - PALESTINIANS

    Palestinian militants deny IS group claim of Jerusalem attack

    Read more

  • PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

    Israel outraged as Hebron added to UNESCO World Heritage list

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility