Live: Macron, Netanyahu honour the Jewish victims of France's WWII deportations

French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commemorate the victims of a mass roundup and deportation of French Jews that took place on July 16-17, 1942.

French police arrested an estimated 13,000 Jews in Paris in just two days in July, including thousands of children. They were detained for four days in horrible conditions in the Vélodrome d'Hiver (Vél d’Hiv), a stadium originally built for cycling races, before being deported to Auschwitz. Fewer than a hundred of those arrested in the raid would survive the Holocaust.

Date created : 2017-07-16