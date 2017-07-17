Trump son-in-law Kushner's security clearance 'may pose danger' to USA

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about DemocratHillary Clinton.
Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.
Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Al Franken of Minnesota and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii say in a letter to the White House that given the meeting, Kushner's top access "may pose a danger to this country."
