USA

Trump son-in-law Kushner's security clearance 'may pose danger' to USA

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-17

Three Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner's security clearance.

They are pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during President Donald Trump's campaign.

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.

Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Al Franken of Minnesota and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii say in a letter to the White House that given the meeting, Kushner's top access "may pose a danger to this country."

Date created : 2017-07-17

