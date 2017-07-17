International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

TALKING EUROPE

Margrethe Vestager: 'Google has to follow European rules'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Tourism in the EU: Imagining brand Europe

Read more

ENCORE!

'Blitz, The Ambassador': Breaking African Spirituality, Struggle and Culture into Beats and Bars

Read more

FOCUS

Two years after Iran nuclear deal, a mixed picture

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Greece looks to rejoin international bond market

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Hungary tries to recruit more 'border hunters'; Syrian refugees attacked in Turkey after false rumours online

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'It's about time!' Next Doctor Who is Jodie Whittaker, first female lead

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Tightening their belts: French political parties facing 'Himalayan' debt

Read more

REPORTERS

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

© STR / AFP | People sit on a bench on the corniche in the Qatari capital Doha on July 2, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-17

Qatar said it believed a media report citing U.S. officials had revealed the responsibility of the UAE in an alleged hack on its state news agency in late May which helped spark a diplomatic rift between Doha and its neighbours.

"The information published in the Washington Post ... revealed the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and senior Emirati officials in the hacking of Qatar News Agency," its government communication office said in a statement.

The report "unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place", it added.

The UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said earlier on Monday that the Washington Post report was false and denied his country's involvement in any hack.

(REUTERS)

 

Date created : 2017-07-17

  • France

    France wants to help mediate Gulf crisis, foreign minister says

    Read more

  • QATAR

    Video: Why does Qatar worry its neighbours?

    Read more

  • QATAR

    Arab allies meet in Cairo as Qatar fails to meet ultimatum

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility