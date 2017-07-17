International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'It's about time!' Next Doctor Who is Jodie Whittaker, first female lead

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Tightening their belts: French political parties facing 'Himalayan' debt

Read more

REPORTERS

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Thousands continue to flee the violence in DRC's Kasai region

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Bastille Day with the Trumps

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron and Trump at Bastille Day; Remembering Nice attack victims

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump in Paris: America's new place in the world

Read more

FOCUS

With us or against us: Turkey marks year since failed coup

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

UAE planted fake news story to trigger Qatar crisis, US report claims

© Bandar Al-Jaloud, Saudi Royal Palace / AFP | A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on December 5, 2016 shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (L) listening to UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (C).

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-17

The United Arab Emirates orchestrated the hacking of a Qatari government news site in May, planting a false story that was used as a pretext for the current Gulf diplomatic crisis, according to a Sunday report by The Washington Post.

Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, had been falsely quoted in May as praising Hamas and saying that Iran was an “Islamic power,” the Washington Post reported. In response, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar said in late May that hackers had posted fake remarks by the emir, an explanation rejected by Gulf states.

The Washington Post reported that US intelligence officials learned last week of newly analysed information that showed that top UAE government officials discussed the planned hacks on May 23, the day before they occurred.

The officials said it was unclear if the UAE hacked the websites or paid for them to be carried out, the newspaper reported. The Washington Post did not identify the intelligence officials it spoke to for the report.

UAE Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba denied the report in a statement, saying it was “false,” the Washington Post said.

“What is true is Qatar’s behavior. Funding, supporting, and enabling extremists from the Taliban to Hamas and Gaddafi. Inciting violence, encouraging radicalisation, and undermining the stability of its neighbours,” the statement said.

The US State Department declined comment in response to a Reuters query. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was previously known to be working with Qatar to probe the hacking.

The ongoing crisis has threatened to complicate the US-led coalition's fight against the Islamic State (IS) group as all participants are US. allies and members of the anti-IS group coalition. Qatar is home to more than 10,000 US troops and the regional headquarters of the US Central Command while Bahrain is the home of the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

President Donald Trump has sided strongly with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the dispute, publicly backing their contention that Doha is a supporter of Islamic militant groups and a destabilising force in the Middle East. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently concluded several days of shuttle diplomacy in the Gulf, but he departed the region without any public signs of a resolution.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-07-17

  • France

    France wants to help mediate Gulf crisis, foreign minister says

    Read more

  • QATAR

    Video: Why does Qatar worry its neighbours?

    Read more

  • QATAR

    Arab allies meet in Cairo as Qatar fails to meet ultimatum

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility