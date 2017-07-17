Venezuela opposition calls 24-hour anti-Maduro strike

Venezuela's opposition called a 24-hour nationwide strike for Thursday to press President Nicolas Maduro to drop a plan for a rewriting of the constitution.

The plans for a stoppage and a "massive protest" was announced on Monday by one of the opposition's leaders, Freddy Guevara.

It sought to capitalize on a vote held by the opposition Sunday that rejected Maduro's goal of having a citizens' body elected to revamp the constitution.

Venezuela opposition calls 24-hour strike - WSJ correspondent

