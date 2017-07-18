Avignon Festival: African artists grab the spotlight

International News 24/7

 

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-18

Encore! has decamped to the sunny south of France to check out the country’s oldest arts festival. Every summer Avignon attracts thousands of visitors to its official selection of theatrical productions and fringe events, known as the "Off". This year's edition is shining a light on dramatic talent from Sub-Saharan Africa. Olivia Salazar-Winspear sits down with Dorothée Munyaneza, the creator and performer of the powerful show "Unwanted", where she revisits painful memories from Rwanda.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR

2017-07-17 Africa

'Blitz, The Ambassador': Breaking African Spirituality, Struggle and Culture into Beats and Bars

Born and bred in Accra and based in Brooklyn, visual artist and hip-hop star "Blitz, The Ambassador" aka Samuel Bazawule is on a mission to reconnect the scattered sounds of...

2017-07-13 culture

Django Reinhardt festival: Gypsy Jazz come rain or shine

Jazz lovers in Paris almost had to dig out their umbrellas and anoraks when the annual Django Reinhardt festival was threatened with wet weather. The celebration's usual home in...

2017-07-12 culture

Film show: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Song to Song' and 'The Graduate'

Film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week's film news including the new "Spider-Man", Terrence Malick’s "Song to Song" and the 50-year rerelease of "The...

2017-07-11 culture

'Madame Dior': Maria Grazia Chiuri sketches out her creative vision

The house of Dior is famed for its feminine chic, yet the label's designers have always been men. Following in the prestigious footsteps of Mr Dior himself, Yves Saint Laurent,...

