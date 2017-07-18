Agent 'Kateryna': Ukraine's anti-corruption hero

The government that came to power in Ukraine after the 2014 revolution pledged to end corruption, and the EU also made progress on that front with it being a key condition for Ukrainians gaining visa-free travel in June. It has taken a long time, but the country’s ‘Anti-Corruption Bureau’ is now fully operational. It has just carried out an ambitious sting operation that caught at least one MP demanding huge bribes. But things did not turn out exactly as the Bureau had hoped… Watch our video.
