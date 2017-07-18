Agent 'Kateryna': Ukraine's anti-corruption hero

The government that came to power in Ukraine after the 2014 revolution pledged to end corruption, and the EU also made progress on that front with it being a key condition for Ukrainians gaining visa-free travel in June. It has taken a long time, but the country’s ‘Anti-Corruption Bureau’ is now fully operational. It has just carried out an ambitious sting operation that caught at least one MP demanding huge bribes. But things did not turn out exactly as the Bureau had hoped… Watch our video.

FRANCE 24's Ukraine correspondent Gulliver Cragg brings us this report, featuring hidden camera footage. Please note the order of this footage is not in chronological order for clarity purposes. You can find more details, complete with video extracts in chronological order, here.

And if you can understand Russian and Ukrainian, there’s an even more extensive version here.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Florence Viala.

By Gulliver CRAGG