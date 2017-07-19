International News 24/7

 

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

2017-07-19

Video: More lone juvenile migrants arriving in Italy

Since January, more than 85,000 migrants and asylum-seekers have landed in Italy - that's a 20% increase on the same period last year. Increasingly, they are minors who arrive alone, without their families - five times more than in 2011. Our correspondents went to Sicily, the main port of arrival for migrants, and met with several children and teenagers who are now adjusting to their new lives in Italy.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.
 

By Natalia MENDOZA , Bernard BEDARIDA , Charlotte DAVAN-WETTON

Our guests

Federica TOSCANO

Missing Children Europe

