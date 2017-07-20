International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Miniskirts make headlines in France and Saudi (for different reasons)

Read more

THE DEBATE

"Let it fail": Trump's hands-off approach to governing

Read more

FOCUS

Video: More lone juvenile migrants arriving in Italy

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Why violence against women often goes unpunished in Turkey

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Dunkirk', 'Tom of Finland' and 'Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Tour de France a marketing coup for sponsors

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Rescue efforts to find missing Cameroonian soldiers continue

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Shopping centre security robot 'commits suicide' out of boredom

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Not so local: Are French city centres overrun by mass commerce?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Donald Trump Jr to testify before Russia probe committee

© Jim Watson / AFP | Donald Trump Jr speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 19, 2016.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-20

President Donald Trump's eldest son and a former campaign manager will testify before Congress next week as part of US investigations into the Trump team's alleged contacts with Russia, a Senate panel announced Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr and Paul Manafort are scheduled to testify in an open hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday at 10 am (1400 GMT).

Both men attended a controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer last year in which they were expecting to receive dirt from Moscow on Donald Trump's 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton.

Adding to the political drama in Washington next week, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, albeit in a closed-door session, CNN reported, citing Kushner's lawyer.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, also attended the June 2016 meeting with the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Trump Jr sent shockwaves through Washington when he confirmed the meeting by releasing a series of emails in which the now-president's son was told the campaign could get "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

It put Trump's son and son-in-law at the center of a burgeoning scandal involving multiple US investigations into whether Trump associates colluded with Moscow in its efforts to tilt the 2016 election in the Republican's favor.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and top Democrat Dianne Feinstein warned in letters to those testifying next week that they need to "preserve all relevant documents in your possession... related to Russian interference in the 2016 election, including documents related to your or the Trump campaign's contacts with Russian government officials, associates or representatives."

The senators said they would issue subpoenas if the witnesses did not produce the required documents.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-20

  • USA-RUSSIA

    Trump picks Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Trump, Putin held undisclosed G20 meeting, White House confirms

    Read more

  • USA

    Russian-American lobbyist attended Trump Jr meeting

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility