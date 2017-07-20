International News 24/7

 

Culture

Francophone Games to honour victims of Grand-Bassam shooting

© Screen grab, France 24

Text by Marie DEMARQUE , Emmanuelle LANDAIS

Latest update : 2017-07-20

The members of the N’Soleh dance troupe are among the more than 3,000 athletes and artists who will be participating in the Francophone Games, which begin on Friday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Francophone Games are held every four years. Participants represent 70 mostly French-speaking countries. The youth of the N’Soleh come mostly from underprivileged neighbourhoods in Abidjan and are trained by Jenny Mezire, who says the dance program is about giving the teens opportunities and stimulation.

The piece they will perform is a tribute to the victims of the 2010 shootings at a beach resort in Grand-Bassam, in which at least 19 people were killed and 33 injured.
 

Date created : 2017-07-20

