International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Iraq's Mosul: Rebuilding a city fractured by sectarian divides

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Bistrot or bust? Why France's famed cafés are disappearing

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Afghans live in fear as kidnappings soar

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya court rules Dubai firm can print presidential ballots

Read more

ENCORE!

Omar El Akkad's 'American War': A tale of US dystopia

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Exxon sues US over $2m fine for violating Russia sanctions

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Too sexy for Malaysia': Hit single 'Despacito' stirs controversy

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Is this the end of Emmanuel Macron's honeymoon period?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's air force uniform draws Tom Cruise comparisons

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-21

Iraq's Mosul: Rebuilding a city fractured by sectarian divides

The battle for Iraq's second city of Mosul is officially over and the Islamic State group is defeated, according to the army. But the city is still seeing sporadic suicide attacks. Meanwhile, new challenges lie ahead: clearing the rubble and defusing mines before rebuilding homes and infrastructure. But perhaps the most difficult task of all will be to repair a society fractured by sectarian mistrust. FRANCE 24's Simona Foltyn reports from Mosul.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.

By Simona FOLTYN

Our guests

Jean-François CORTY

Director of International Operations for Médecins du Monde

Archives

2017-07-20 Africa

Unwanted children: 3,800 babies abandoned in South Africa every year

In South Africa, some 3,800 babies are abandoned each year - that's ten every day. Sadly, the figure is steadily increasing. In the meantime, the adoption rate is in freefall....

Read more

2017-07-19 Europe

Video: More lone juvenile migrants arriving in Italy

Since January, more than 85,000 migrants and asylum-seekers have landed in Italy - that's a 20% increase on the same period last year. Increasingly, they are minors who arrive...

Read more

2017-07-18 Europe

Agent 'Kateryna': Ukraine's anti-corruption hero

The government that came to power in Ukraine after the 2014 revolution pledged to end corruption, and the EU also made progress on that front with it being a key condition for...

Read more

2017-07-17 Middle East

Two years after Iran nuclear deal, a mixed picture

It's been two years since a landmark deal curbed Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. At the time, many Iranians celebrated, hoping...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility