Iraq's Mosul: Rebuilding a city fractured by sectarian divides

The battle for Iraq's second city of Mosul is officially over and the Islamic State group is defeated, according to the army. But the city is still seeing sporadic suicide attacks. Meanwhile, new challenges lie ahead: clearing the rubble and defusing mines before rebuilding homes and infrastructure. But perhaps the most difficult task of all will be to repair a society fractured by sectarian mistrust. FRANCE 24's Simona Foltyn reports from Mosul.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.
