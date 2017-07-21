International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Spicer bows out of White House

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Iran open to dialogue with Saudi Arabia, says top diplomat

Read more

FOCUS

Iraq's Mosul: Rebuilding a city fractured by sectarian mistrust

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Bistrot or bust? Why France's famed cafés are disappearing

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Afghans live in fear as kidnappings soar

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya court rules Dubai firm can print presidential ballots

Read more

ENCORE!

Omar El Akkad's 'American War': A tale of US dystopia

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Exxon sues US over $2m fine for violating Russia sanctions

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Too sexy for Malaysia': Hit single 'Despacito' stirs controversy

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-07-21

Iran open to dialogue with Saudi Arabia, says top diplomat

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Kamal Kharrazi, the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and a foreign policy adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told FRANCE 24 on Friday that Iran was open to “dialogue” with Saudi Arabia despite escalating tensions.

“We know they (Riyadh) have made many mistakes in Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq and Syria, but we are still for dialogue,” Kharrazi said.

Asked about new US sanctions levied on Iranian individuals and entities this week, the former foreign minister said the moves were "violations" of the 2015 nuclear agreement in both the letter and the "spirit" of the deal. But he emphasised that Tehran remained committed to the accord and would only walk away if the US administration withdrew first.

Kharrazi said Iran has always struggled with terrorism but is resolute in countering the threat. A double attack in June claimed by the Islamic State group left 17 people dead. “Iran has always been vulnerable ... but it’s been stable enough to fight terrorists,” Kharrazi said. 

"One of the reasons that we rushed to the help of the Syrian government, and the Iraqi government, was concern about our own security, because they are very close to our borders."

Regarding French President Emmanuel Macron's recent reversal on Syria, in which he said the removal of President Bashar al-Assad was no longer a requirement, Kharrazi said Iran welcomed the shift. "We appreciate the position of President Macron," he said, adding: "It's more realistic."

Of the Islamic Republic’s human rights record, Kharrazi said evidence in espionage cases would be made public if the suspect is found guilty.

Earlier this month a Princeton University student, Xiyue Wang, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage. In another high-profile case, Iran sentenced The Washington Post’s Tehran bureau chief, Jason Rezaian, to prison on spying charges after a closed-door trial in 2015. Rezaian was released last year.

Click on the video player above to view the exclusive FRANCE 24 interview.
 

By Sanam SHANTYAEI

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-07-19 Europe

'Looking for Lenin': The search for fallen Soviet statues in Ukraine

For decades of Soviet empire, statues of founding father Vladimir Lenin presided triumphantly over city squares and parks. When the USSR collapsed in 1990, thousands of Lenin...

Read more

2017-07-18 Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen: 'I'm not worried about extradition to Turkey'

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Fethullah Gulen - who is accused by Ankara of masterminding the July 2016 coup bid in Turkey - admits meeting a key figure in the failed...

Read more

2017-07-08 Asia-pacific

Songlines through opera: The tales of Australia's indigenous communities

Annette Young meets Australian Aboriginal opera singer, Deborah Cheetham, who is a member of the "Stolen Generation." For nearly 100 years up until the 1970s, thousands of...

Read more

2017-07-05 Turkey

EU criticism of Turkey 'unfair', Erdogan tells FRANCE 24

In an exclusive interview with France 24, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Germany for not allowing him to address the Turkish community there and preventing...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility