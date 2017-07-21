International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Bistrot or bust? Why France's famed cafés are disappearing

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Afghans live in fear as kidnappings soar

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya court rules Dubai firm can print presidential ballots

Read more

ENCORE!

Omar El Akkad's 'American War': A tale of US dystopia

Read more

FOCUS

Iraq: The long road to rebuilding Mosul

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Exxon sues US over $2m fine for violating Russia sanctions

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Too sexy for Malaysia': Hit single 'Despacito' stirs controversy

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Is this the end of Emmanuel Macron's honeymoon period?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's air force uniform draws Tom Cruise comparisons

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-07-21

Video: Afghans live in fear as kidnappings soar

Last year, more than 300 people were kidnapped in Afghanistan. Although abductions of foreigners by the Taliban tend to make the headlines, more than 90% of the victims are in fact Afghans. Terrorist groups, but more often criminal gangs, are to blame. FRANCE 24 reports on the resulting disastrous social and economic consequences for the country.

Kidnappings are on the rise in Afghanistan.

A population already weary from war and terror attacks now also live in fear of being kidnapped.

In 2016, the police reported almost one abduction per day, but the actual figure is undoubtedly much higher as many are not reported to the authorities.

Foreigners living in Afghanistan - essentially diplomats and humanitarian workers - limit their movements as much as possible and they live in secure residences, complete with armed guards and "panic rooms".

However, it’s mostly Afghans who are kidnapped and their ordeals receive little press coverage. This is despite the fact that the victims are subjected to extreme violence during their ordeal: horrifying audio and video recordings of acts of torture are often sent to families.

Faced with this wave of abductions, the under-resourced police are doing what they can. A specialist unit has now been set up in Kabul to tackle this spiraling problem.

Not only is this yet another worry for Afghans in their daily lives, it is also damaging the economy. As a result, since Afghan entrepreneurs want to avoid attracting the attention of criminal gangs and terrorists, the registration of new companies halved in 2016 according to the Afghan Chamber of Commerce. Even Afghan investors prefer to move their money outside the country. All this has resulted in a shortfall for the Afghan economy estimated at one billion euros.
 

By Sonia GHEZALI , Camille LE POMELLEC

Archives

2017-07-14 Asia-pacific

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

China has been redrawing the world's football map in recent months. Thanks to virtually unlimited funds, players and coaches from some of the best European clubs are flocking to...

Read more

2017-07-13 Middle East

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

The city of Raqqa in northern Syria has been held by the Islamic State group since early 2014. But the terror group's Syrian headquarters is on the verge of liberation. Snipers...

Read more

2017-07-07 European Union

Poland’s love-hate relationship with the EU

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, is a maverick. On civil rights, justice and the environment, Poland is increasingly breaking away from EU...

Read more

2017-06-30 Saudi Arabia

Women in Saudi Arabia: A long road to equality

In Saudi Arabia, women are considered second-class citizens. They cannot drive or travel without the authorisation of a male guardian: a brother, father, cousin or even a son....

Read more

See all documentaries

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility