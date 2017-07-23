International News 24/7

 

Europe

Berlin Gay Pride celebrates same-sex marriage law

© BRITTA PEDERSEN / AFP | Activists of the LGBT movement hold up a balloon chain in rainbow colors as they demonstrate against homophobia and transphobia in front of the Reichstag building housing the German parliament (Bundestag) on May 17, 2017 in Berlin.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-23

Thousands of revellers danced through the streets of Berlin on Saturday, many of them waving rainbow-coloured flags, as they promoted lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in a Christopher Street Day parade.

Music blared out from trucks as people wearing multicoloured flowers round their necks, bright bows in their hair and costumes including a wedding dress, a candelabra and a Donald Trump mask made their way through the city.

The annual parade comes several weeks after Germany's parliament backed the legalisation of same-sex marriage in a historic vote, bringing the country into line with many other European nations including France, Britain and Spain.

"Same sex marriage is a step in the right direction but there is still a lot to do," said Samuel Monars-Bellmont, one of the revellers.

Christopher Street Day commemorates the riots that broke out in New York in 1969 after police raided a gay bar -- an event seen as a turning point for the gay rights movement. It has been celebrated in Germany since 1979.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-07-23

  • Germany

    German parliament legalises same-sex marriage

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French high court grants new rights to gay parents

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France lagging european neighbours on procreation rights, say activists

    Read more

