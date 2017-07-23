Berlin Gay Pride celebrates same-sex marriage law

Thousands of revellers danced through the streets of Berlin on Saturday, many of them waving rainbow-coloured flags, as they promoted lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in a Christopher Street Day parade.
Music blared out from trucks as people wearing multicoloured flowers round their necks, bright bows in their hair and costumes including a wedding dress, a candelabra and a Donald Trump mask made their way through the city.
"Same sex marriage is a step in the right direction but there is still a lot to do," said Samuel Monars-Bellmont, one of the revellers.
Christopher Street Day commemorates the riots that broke out in New York in 1969 after police raided a gay bar -- an event seen as a turning point for the gay rights movement. It has been celebrated in Germany since 1979.
