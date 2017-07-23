Deadly shooting incident at Israeli embassy in Jordan

With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *} With a traditional account...
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
{* /signInForm *}
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back!
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Sign In
{* /signInForm *}
Your account has been deactivated.
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our
terms of service
and have read and understand
privacy policy
.{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our
terms of service
and have read and understand
privacy policy
.{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts {"custom": true} *}
{| foundExistingAccountText |}
{| current_emailAddress |}.
{| moreInfoText |}
{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}
{| existing_displayName |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |}
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}{* /signInForm *}
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}{* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password has been successfully updated.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}{* /resetPasswordForm *}
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account Profile Photo
{* photoManager *}
Linked Accounts
{* linkedAccounts *} {* #linkAccountContainer *}
Allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
{* loginWidget *}
{* /linkAccountContainer *}
Password Deactivate Account Account Info
{* #editProfileModalForm *}
Account Info{* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* phone *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
{* publicPrivate *} {* journalistContact *} {* aboutMe *} {* usernameTwPublic *} {* preferedContactLanguages *} {* arabicUsername *} {* persianUsername *} {* skypeId *} {* usernameTw *} {* journalistContact *} {* publicPrivate *} {* profession *}
Subscribe to newsletters
{* newsMenu *} {* optinalert *} {* optinBestofWeek *} {* optinBestofWEnd *} {* optinBestofObs *}
{* newsMenuEn *} {* optinalertEn *} {* optinBestofWeekEn *} {* optinBestofWEndEn *} {* optinBestofObsEn *}
{* newsMenuAr *} {* optinalertAr *} {* optinBestofWeekAr *} {* optinBestofWEndAr *} {* optinBestofObsAr *}
{* newsMenuEs *} {* optinalertEs *} {* optinbestofweekEs *} {* optinbestofwendEs *}
{* optinQuotidienne *} {* optinBreaking *}
{* optinAutopromo *} {* optinPartenaires *}
{* optinActuMonde *} {* optinActuAfrique *} {* optinAlert *} {* optinRfiAfriqueFootFr *} {* optinMfi *} {* optinActuMusique *} {* optinOffreRfi *} {* optinOffrePartenaire *}
{* savedProfileMessage *}
{* /editProfileModalForm *}
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}{* /changePasswordForm *}
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.
{* deactivateAccountForm *}
{* /deactivateAccountForm *}