International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

How Senegal is leading the fight against AIDS in West Africa

Read more

EUROPE NOW

A year of crucial elections in Europe

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Blues legend Lucky Peterson & Lollapalooza Paris

Read more

EUROPE NOW

One year after Brexit, where is the EU headed?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Oil-producing nations meet as cracks emerge in production deal

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Head of French armed forces quits; Six months of President Trump

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Man vs Shark: Michael Phelps loses 'race' to great white

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Chris Froome 'almost' among the greats with fourth Tour de France win

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

International Francophone Games kick off in Abidjan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-24

How Senegal is leading the fight against AIDS in West Africa

Amid the ongoing international AIDS conference in Paris, we take a closer look at efforts being made to fight the disease. In its report published last week, UNAIDS revealed that the mortality rate has halved since 2005. Once described as one of the "forgotten regions" in the fight against HIV/AIDS, West Africa is now showing encouraging signs. Senegal, in particular, is now viewed as an example for prevention and treatment of this disease. FRANCE 24's Sarah Sakho reports from Dakar.

A programme prepared by Jessica Sestili and Aline Schmidt.

By Sarah SAKHO

Our guests

Mit PHILIPS

Health Policy Adviser, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders)

Archives

2017-07-21 Middle East

Iraq's Mosul: Rebuilding a city fractured by sectarian mistrust

The battle for Iraq's second city of Mosul is officially over and the Islamic State group is defeated, according to the army. But the city is still seeing sporadic suicide...

Read more

2017-07-20 Africa

Unwanted children: 3,800 babies abandoned in South Africa every year

In South Africa, some 3,800 babies are abandoned each year - that's ten every day. Sadly, the figure is steadily increasing. In the meantime, the adoption rate is in freefall....

Read more

2017-07-19 Europe

Video: More lone juvenile migrants arriving in Italy

Since January, more than 85,000 migrants and asylum-seekers have landed in Italy - that's a 20% increase on the same period last year. Increasingly, they are minors who arrive...

Read more

2017-07-18 Europe

Agent 'Kateryna': Ukraine's anti-corruption hero

The government that came to power in Ukraine after the 2014 revolution pledged to end corruption, and the EU also made progress on that front with it being a key condition for...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility