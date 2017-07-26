International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

McCain's health vote backlash

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Macron Touch: Can the new French President be Libya's Peacemaker?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Maduro's regime is a criminal dictatorship'

Read more

FOCUS

Kenyan authorities step up security amid Al-Shabaab threat

Read more

ENCORE!

Rock icons Midnight Oil on politics, passion and their long-awaited comeback

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Sleep tight beautiful boy': Charlie Gard's parents to take him off life support

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa's 'Guptaleaks': New website aims to reveal extent of 'state capture'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Building walls: French protesters block access to hotel migrant shelter

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google parent company's profits hit by EU fine

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Human Rights Watch condemns 'routine' abuse of Calais migrants by French police

© Denis Charlet / AFP | This file photo taken on July 05, 2017, shows a policemen chasing a youth in a lorry park on the outskirts of Calais.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-26

Human Rights Watch (HRW) pressed the French government on Wednesday to end what it described as police violence against migrants in the town of Calais, where hundreds have returned despite the demolition of a sprawling camp known as "the jungle".

In a report entitled "Like Living in Hell", the rights group said police "routinely" abused migrants in the hope of having them leave the coastal town.

Based on interviews conducted with some 60 migrants in the area, HRW said police had used pepper spray on child and adult migrants while they were sleeping, regularly sprayed or confiscated sleeping bags and clothing, and sometimes destroyed food and water.

Officials at the interior ministry and the regional government could not be reached for comment. "Such acts violate the prohibition on inhuman and degrading treatment as well as international standards on police conduct," HRW said.

"Local and national authorities should immediately and unequivocally direct police to adhere to international standards on the use of force and to refrain from conduct that interferes with aid delivery," it said.

Aid agencies and government officials estimate there are as many as 600 migrants, fleeing war and poverty, in the northern port area, where a vast shanty town was brought down by authorities last October.

Drawn by the English language and, in some cases, by family and friends, they hope to reach Britain illegally.

"Since they destroyed the Calais camp last year, there is no place to sleep or eat. It's like living in hell," HRW quoted a 29-year-old Ethiopian national as saying.

The accusations of police misconduct echo what other migrants and local associations representatives told Reuters last month. The regional prefect and a police official had at the time formally denied any wrongdoing.

A local court in June ordered authorities to provide drinking water, toilets and showers to migrants and to allow charities to hand out meals. But at the same time it upheld government decisions to deploy extra riot police and not to build a new reception centre.

New president Emmanuel Macron last month promised migrants would be treated humanely after France's human rights watchdog was fiercely critical of the living conditions they face.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-07-26

  • FRANCE

    Frenchwoman spared prison for smuggling migrant lover

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French court orders Calais officials to provide migrants with water

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Migrants return to Calais, despite ‘inhuman’ conditions

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility