THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-07-26

Libyan PM: 'We need UN's support to hold vote'

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Fayez al-Sarraj - the head of Libya's internationally recognised unity government - discussed a landmark deal struck with the divided country's eastern commander General Khalifa Haftar. After meeting in France on Tuesday, the two men agreed to work towards holding elections in Libya, "as soon as possible".

Following talks hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron outside Paris on Tuesday, the two main Libyan leaders, civilian PM Fayez al-Sarraj and military commander Khalifa Haftar, agreed to work together to end the chaos in Libya, committing to a conditional ceasefire and to holding elections soon.

>> On France24.com: Libyan PM Al-Sarraj and Haftar agree to ceasefire at Paris talks

"We will require the support of the international community, we’ve discussed this with Ghassan Salamé, the [UN] Secretary General’s special representative", Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based government, told FRANCE 24 in an exclusive interview following the talks.

"We've looked at the support that we will require from the United Nations on the supervision, monitoring and organisation of the elections so that they can be recognised as free, fair and acceptable by all", he added.

By Hakim BELTIFA

2017-07-25 Americas

'Maduro's regime is a criminal dictatorship'

Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado tells FRANCE 24 that the next few days will be decisive in the crisis engulfing her country. She says the opposition is calling...

Read more

2017-07-21 Iran

Iran open to dialogue with Saudis, says top diplomat

Kamal Kharrazi, the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and a foreign policy adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told FRANCE 24 on Friday that Iran was open to...

Read more

2017-07-19 Europe

'Looking for Lenin': The search for fallen Soviet statues in Ukraine

For decades of Soviet empire, statues of founding father Vladimir Lenin presided triumphantly over city squares and parks. When the USSR collapsed in 1990, thousands of Lenin...

Read more

2017-07-18 Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen: 'I'm not worried about extradition to Turkey'

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Fethullah Gulen - who is accused by Ankara of masterminding the July 2016 coup bid in Turkey - admits meeting a key figure in the failed...

Read more

