Libyan PM: 'We need UN's support to hold vote'

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Fayez al-Sarraj - the head of Libya's internationally recognised unity government - discussed a landmark deal struck with the divided country's eastern commander General Khalifa Haftar. After meeting in France on Tuesday, the two men agreed to work towards holding elections in Libya, "as soon as possible".
Following talks hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron outside Paris on Tuesday, the two main Libyan leaders, civilian PM Fayez al-Sarraj and military commander Khalifa Haftar, agreed to work together to end the chaos in Libya, committing to a conditional ceasefire and to holding elections soon.
"We will require the support of the international community, we’ve discussed this with Ghassan Salamé, the [UN] Secretary General’s special representative", Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based government, told FRANCE 24 in an exclusive interview following the talks.
"We've looked at the support that we will require from the United Nations on the supervision, monitoring and organisation of the elections so that they can be recognised as free, fair and acceptable by all", he added.
