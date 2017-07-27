International News 24/7

 

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-27

Actress Helen Mirren on TV honours and tackling sexism

She's one of a very select club to have won the triple crown of acting. Dame Helen Mirren has an Oscar, a Tony award and four Emmys, TV's top honour. FRANCE 24's Genie Godula sat down with the British actress at the Monte-Carlo television festival in Monaco and asked her what advice she'd give to her 20-year-old self.

By Genie GODULA

