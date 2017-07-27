International News 24/7

 

France: Teething problems for Macron's fledgling party

'Trump's 'fire and fury' threat is a rhetorical grenade'

Tightening the bolts before summer break

Disney ditches Netflix to launch own streaming service

Kenyans queue for hours to cast ballots

Kenyans turn out in large numbers to elect new President

"Google Manifesto" fallout continues as Silicon Valley confronts sexism

'Will votes turn to violence in Kenya?'

Contaminated egg scandal sparks fear in France

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

2017-08-09

France: Teething problems for Macron's fledgling party

President Emmanuel Macron's "La République En Marche" party is having its first teething problems, as it transitions from a grassroots movement to France's most powerful political organisation. Its members are being asked to vote on "statutes", the written rules which would determine the party's leadership structure. The vote was supposed to be a formality, but it's causing tensions among members who want more of a say in the party's future. Claire Paccalin-Williams and Karina Chabour report.

A programme prepared by Stéphane Bernstein and Aline Schmidt.

By Karina CHABOUR , Claire PACCALIN-WILLIAMS

Our guests

Ariane BOGAIN

French politics expert, Northumbria University

Archives

2017-07-28 France

Was Jewish pensioner's murder religiously motivated?

We look at a recent murder in France that received relatively little media attention. In early April, Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, was killed at her Paris home by...

2017-07-26 Americas

The limits of affirmative action in Brazil

Brazil has the highest proportion of so-called "mixed race" people in the world. Yet only 13% of people aged 18 to 24 in that category are enrolled at university. Back in 2012,...

2017-07-25 Africa

Kenyan authorities step up security amid Al-Shabaab threat

The last few weeks have seen a rise in attacks by Al-Shabaab Islamists along the Kenya-Somalia border. One area particularly affected is the county of Lamu, where 18 people have...

2017-07-24 Africa

How Senegal is leading the fight against AIDS in West Africa

Amid the ongoing international AIDS conference in Paris, we take a closer look at efforts being made to fight the disease. In its report published last week, UNAIDS revealed that...

