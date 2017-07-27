France: Teething problems for Macron's fledgling party

President Emmanuel Macron's "La République En Marche" party is having its first teething problems, as it transitions from a grassroots movement to France's most powerful political organisation. Its members are being asked to vote on "statutes", the written rules which would determine the party's leadership structure. The vote was supposed to be a formality, but it's causing tensions among members who want more of a say in the party's future. Claire Paccalin-Williams and Karina Chabour report.
A programme prepared by Stéphane Bernstein and Aline Schmidt.
