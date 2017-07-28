France's iconic Chateau de Chambord gets a makeover

Chambord is perhaps the most iconic of the castles in the Loire valley, thanks to its renaissance turrets and sweeping grounds. The castle and gardens have had a full overhaul, with experts recreating its 18th century features. FRANCE 24's reporters went to check it out.

We also get a glimpse of one of the gems hidden behind Versailles’ gilded gates: the Royal Opera is one of the largest stages in France and the perfect platform for a season of ballet and music.

Meanwhile, Guerlain celebrates the women behind the lens, with an exhibition focusing on female photographers and their subjects.

And one artist's creative constructions constitute his own castle, of sorts, as Olivier Grossetête takes over a Parisian park with his monumental sculptures, inviting visitors to step right inside.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR