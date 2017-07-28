International News 24/7

 

France's iconic Chateau de Chambord gets a makeover

What role should the US play in the Middle East and North Africa?

French farming: New markets are fine but old standards are vital

Agriculture in Albania: Meeting EU standards

Tesla shows off 'affordable' Model 3 electric car

Pakistan: There's a new 'Sharif' in town but is he just the same?

To ban or not to ban? France weighs decision to outlaw dolphin shows

Landmark women's rights bill passed in Tunisia

Was Jewish pensioner's murder religiously motivated?

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-08-01

Latest update : 2017-08-01

France's iconic Chateau de Chambord gets a makeover

Chambord is perhaps the most iconic of the castles in the Loire valley, thanks to its renaissance turrets and sweeping grounds. The castle and gardens have had a full overhaul, with experts recreating its 18th century features. FRANCE 24's reporters went to check it out.

We also get a glimpse of one of the gems hidden behind Versailles’ gilded gates: the Royal Opera is one of the largest stages in France and the perfect platform for a season of ballet and music.

Meanwhile, Guerlain celebrates the women behind the lens, with an exhibition focusing on female photographers and their subjects.

And one artist's creative constructions constitute his own castle, of sorts, as Olivier Grossetête takes over a Parisian park with his monumental sculptures, inviting visitors to step right inside.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR

