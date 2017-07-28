Was French pensioner murdered because she was Jewish?

We look at a recent murder in France that received relatively little media attention. In early April, Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, was killed at her Paris home by one of her neighbours, a man who shouted "Allahu akbar". The killer has been placed under investigation for voluntary manslaughter, but anti-Semitism is not being considered as an aggravating factor. Yet the victim's family say it's obvious that Sarah Halimi was killed because she was Jewish. Our journalists investigate.
