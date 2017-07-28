International News 24/7

 

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-28

Was French pensioner murdered because she was Jewish?

We look at a recent murder in France that received relatively little media attention. In early April, Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, was killed at her Paris home by one of her neighbours, a man who shouted "Allahu akbar". The killer has been placed under investigation for voluntary manslaughter, but anti-Semitism is not being considered as an aggravating factor. Yet the victim's family say it's obvious that Sarah Halimi was killed because she was Jewish. Our journalists investigate.

A programme prepared by Charlotte Prudhomme.

By Christophe DANSETTE , Jean BARRERE , Claire RUSH

Archives

2017-07-27 French politics

Teething problems for French President Macron's party

President Emmanuel Macron's "La République En Marche" party is having its first teething problems, as it transitions from a grassroots movement to France's most powerful...

2017-07-26 Americas

The limits of affirmative action in Brazil

Brazil has the highest proportion of so-called "mixed race" people in the world. Yet only 13% of people aged 18 to 24 in that category are enrolled at university. Back in 2012,...

2017-07-25 Africa

Kenyan authorities step up security amid Al-Shabaab threat

The last few weeks have seen a rise in attacks by Al-Shabaab Islamists along the Kenya-Somalia border. One area particularly affected is the county of Lamu, where 18 people have...

2017-07-24 Africa

How Senegal is leading the fight against AIDS in West Africa

Amid the ongoing international AIDS conference in Paris, we take a closer look at efforts being made to fight the disease. In its report published last week, UNAIDS revealed that...

