International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Death toll rises in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria, World Hepatitis Day and exploring France's black communities with Christin Bela

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Scaramucci's uncensored rant

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Jerusalem tensions - what does it mean for the region?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The plight of Cairo's street children

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

All or nothing: Paris dreams of hosting 2024 Olympics

Read more

ENCORE!

A regal renovation: France's Chateau de Chambord gets a makeover

Read more

FOCUS

Was French pensioner murdered because she was Jewish?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Amazon follows through on investment plans despite big profit drop

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

A presidential fairy 'tail': Meet Tory, South Korea's new 'First Dog'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FRANCE IN FOCUS

An in-depth look at the political and social events shaping France. Every Friday at 5.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-28

All or nothing: Paris dreams of hosting 2024 Olympics

This week, we focus on one of the biggest dreams of the French capital: hosting the next Olympics. In July, the International Olympic Committee awarded hosting rights for the 2024 and 2028 Games to Paris and Los Angeles. With the final decision on hosting due to be announced in September, what has Paris got in store for the Games? We went to Paris's Grand Palais to meet with three-time Olympic canoeing champion and co-chair of the 2024 bid, Tony Estanguet.

By Jeanne LAVENANT , Haxie MEYERS-BELKIN , Joanna COCKERELL , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Sonia BARITELLO

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-07-21 France

Bistrot or bust? Why France's famed cafés are disappearing

This week, we're turning our eye to the bistrot, France's answer to the pub. Bistrots have played a central part in French culture for more than a century. But although hundreds...

Read more

2017-07-07 prisons

A rare look inside France's prison system

This week we look into the challenges faced by France's penitentiary system. The subject is a touchy one in a country where overpopulated jails are a longstanding and...

Read more

2017-06-30 France

French port of Le Havre celebrates 500 years of history

This year, the northern French port city of Le Havre is celebrating its 500th birthday. Almost entirely destroyed by Allied bombing during World War II, today it's the busiest...

Read more

2016-07-29 Paris

The secret views and stories behind Paris’s magical skyline

FRANCE 24’s Nadia Charbit unveils one of the most distinctive and inspirational features of the French capital: its famous rooftops. The grey zinc roofs are almost as much as a...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility