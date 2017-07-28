International News 24/7

 

Europe

One man arrested after deadly knife attack in Hamburg supermarket

Latest update : 2017-07-28

A man armed with a kitchen knife fatally stabbed one person and injured six others in a Hamburg supermarket on Friday, police said, describing the assailant as a 26-year-old man born in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement, police said they had yet to determine the nationality of the perpetrator, who stabbed to death a 50-year-old man believed to be a German citizen, and wounded six.

All of the wounded were being treated or operated on in hospital, some of them for serious injuries, police said.

Five people suffered knife wounds, comprising a 50-year-old woman and four men aged 19, 56, 57 and 64.

A 35-year-old man was hurt while overpowering the attacker in the street alongside other passers-by shortly after the killing.

A police murder unit and a specialist politically-motivated crime squad are investigating the attack and were able to secure the suspected murder weapon.

The Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel said the knifeman was a known Islamist, but police did not immediately respond to the report.

In addition, there were eyewitness reports that the man shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) as he fled the scene.

"We continue to investigate every possibility," the police statement said.

(AFP)

