North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, says Japan's Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that North Korea had fired a missile that may have landed in Japanese waters.

Abe told reporters that officials are analysing the apparent launch and that he had called a meeting of the country's National Security Council.

His Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile flew for about 45 minutes and appeared to have landed in the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Suga added that the missile launch was unacceptable and in clear violation of United Nations resolutions, adding that Japan had protested in the strongest possible terms.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

He said, "We are assessing and will have more information soon."

If confirmed, this would be the 14th missile test conducted by North Korea this year, in defiance of a UN ban.

