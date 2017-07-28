International News 24/7

 

Trump names John Kelly chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus

© Saul Loeb, AFP | Donald Trump said John Kelly (pictured right) would do a "fantastic job" as White House chief of staff.

Video by Gallagher FENWICK

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-28

President Donald Trump on Friday replaced his White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Trump announced the move in a tweet a day after his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, accused Priebus of leaking information to reporters in a profanity-laced tirade.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump said on Twitter.

He is a Great American... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration."

Kelly's Department of Homeland Security is responsible for enforcing border security and has taken a tough line on immigrants inside the United States.

The move likely signals a greater focus on law and order issues and will put further strain on relations between Trump and the Republican establishment.

Priebus had been under fire for weeks, seeing one White House ally after another resign or leave, culminating in the recent departure of press secretary Sean Spicer.

Both Priebus and Spicer were part of the Republican National Committee, and the bridge that linked the party to Trump.

"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!" Trump said in a tweet.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)
 

