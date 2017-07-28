Video: Chambord castle celebrates garden revamp with contemporary art show

This summer the Loire Valley's iconic castle of Chambord celebrates the renaissance of its 18th-century gardens with a contemporary art show marking the 40th anniversary of the Centre Pompidou museum in Paris.

The makeover of Chambord's famed gardens follows two decades of research by historians, architects and gardeners who poured over ancient sketches of flower patterns.

It was funded by generous grants from American philanthropist Stephen Schwarzman and the French state, to the tune of €3.5 million.

In addition to the revamped gardens, visitors to Chambord will be treated to masterpieces on loan from the Pompidou Centre, part of a special show dedicated to the former French president and patron of the arts, Georges Pompidou.

Click on the player above to watch the report by Florence Gaillard and Clara Castelli.

Date created : 2017-07-28