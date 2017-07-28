International News 24/7

 

Video: The plight of Cairo's street children

All or nothing: Paris dreams of hosting 2024 Olympics

A regal renovation: France's Chateau de Chambord gets a makeover

Was French pensioner murdered because she was Jewish?

Amazon follows through on investment plans despite big profit drop

A presidential fairy 'tail': Meet Tory, South Korea's new 'First Dog'

Dual therapy drug trial offers hope to HIV patients

'From Jupiter to Colbert': France's nationalisation of shipyard draws criticism

Nigerian lawmakers vote to reduce president's powers

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-07-28

Video: The plight of Cairo's street children

In Egypt, tens of thousands of children wander the streets of the capital, Cairo. They survive as best they can amid desperate poverty and violence. Some NGOs, such as France's SAMU Social, are trying to help these vulnerable children. Our reporters went to meet these struggling youngsters.

By Nadia BLETRY , Eric DE LAVARÈNE , Claire WILLIOT

2017-07-21 Asia-pacific

Video: Afghans live in fear as kidnappings soar

Last year, more than 300 people were kidnapped in Afghanistan. Although abductions of foreigners by the Taliban tend to make the headlines, more than 90% of the victims are in...

2017-07-14 Asia-pacific

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

China has been redrawing the world's football map in recent months. Thanks to virtually unlimited funds, players and coaches from some of the best European clubs are flocking to...

2017-07-13 Middle East

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

The city of Raqqa in northern Syria has been held by the Islamic State group since early 2014. But the terror group's Syrian headquarters is on the verge of liberation. Snipers...

2017-07-07 European Union

Poland’s love-hate relationship with the EU

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, is a maverick. On civil rights, justice and the environment, Poland is increasingly breaking away from EU...

