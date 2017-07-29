PSG down Monaco 2-1 to lift French Champions Trophy

Paris-Saint Germain picked up their first silverware of the season on Saturday after fighting back from a goal down to defeat Monaco 2-1 in the Moroccan city of Tangiers.

PSG's new recruit Dani Alves and midfielder Adrien Rabiot were both on target in the second half, cancelling out Djibril Sidibé's first-half opener.

The Champions Trophy is traditionally the French season's curtain raiser, pitting the winners of the last French Cup against the holders of the Ligue 1 title.

This year the build-up to the match was dominated by talk of PSG's possible €222 million move for Barcelona's star striker Neymar.

Meanwhile, Monaco are fighting off a rumoured €180 million offer by another Spanish club, Real Madrid, for French prodigy Kylian Mbappe.

Date created : 2017-07-29