Acclaimed French actress Jeanne Moreau dies aged 89

French actress Jeanne Moreau, who shot to fame in "Jules et Jim" and starred in some of the most critically-acclaimed films of the 20th century, has died aged 89, her agent said Monday.

The actress, whose husky voice and show-stopping beauty captivated cinema audiences, was found dead at her home in Paris, the district's mayor told AFP.

#JeanneMoreau, 1928-2017. This sadness will never end. But the joy of remembering her will always be with us. pic.twitter.com/HocfzWn0ZM — UniFrance (@uniFrance) July 31, 2017

Having made her name in Francois Truffaut's "Jules et Jim", his 1962 story of a love triangle, Moreau had a prolific career and appeared in films well into her eighties.

She won France's equivalent of an Oscar, a Cesar, for best actress in 1992 for "The Old Lady Who Walked in the Sea".

Paying tribute to her, President Emmanuel Macron said Moreau had "embodied cinema" and she was a free spirit who "always rebelled against the established order".

Jeanne Moreau in the Truffaut classic Jules and Jim

Date created : 2017-07-31