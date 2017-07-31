Railway havoc leaves holidaymakers stranded in Paris

Traffic continued to be disrupted at one of Paris's main railway stations on Sunday, a day after holidaymakers found all trains heading for Brittany and the south-west had been cancelled.

France’s SNCF rail company announced that there would be a gradual return to normal service later in the day, but warned travellers that they should consider “postponing” their journey to later in the week.

Some trains heading for the south-western city of Bordeaux were rerouted to Austerlitz station, in southeast Paris, while others were simply cancelled.

The travel chaos, caused by an electrical failure, comes at a critical time as trains are typically packed with holidaymakers seeking to avoid the infamous August traffic jams that clog France’s motorways.

Huge crowds of frustrated travellers were left without information for hours on Sunday as information screens went blank at the capital’s integral Montparnasse train station (the departure point for the high-speed TGV trains to the west and south west).

Travellers are advised to check the SNCF website regularly to find out whether their train is leaving, and where from.

Reportedly, SNCF sent text messages and emails to customers to inform of the disruption, but that did not stop huge crowds arriving at the stations expecting their trains.

@sncf worst train experience ever. Utterly useless. No/conflicting info from staff. Shrugging shoulders. Utterly useless. #montparnasse — Aslan Livingstone-Ra (@pokeitaslan) July 30, 2017

