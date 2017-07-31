VIDEO: Rally of over 700 vintage cars wows Paris

Ready, set, go! More than 700 classic cars cruised the streets of the French capital early on Sunday, giving tourists and Parisians alike a spectacular sight.

The cars made several stops along the sedate 28km race, in order to give the crowds of curious spectators a chance to take a closer look at these iconic vehicles - and more than likely, give the onlookers a severe case of car envy.

