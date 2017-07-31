VIDEO: Rally of over 700 vintage cars wows Paris

Ready, set, go! More than 700 classic cars cruised the streets of the French capital early on Sunday, giving tourists and Parisians alike a spectacular sight.
The cars made several stops along the sedate 28km race, in order to give the crowds of curious spectators a chance to take a closer look at these iconic vehicles - and more than likely, give the onlookers a severe case of car envy.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.