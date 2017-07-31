International News 24/7

 

France

VIDEO: Rally of over 700 vintage cars wows Paris

© JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP | Enthusiasts ride in an old vehicle while taking part in the "10th Vincennes en Anciennes" vintage vehicle parade at at Chateau de Vincennes in Paris on July 30, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-31

Ready, set, go! More than 700 classic cars cruised the streets of the French capital early on Sunday, giving tourists and Parisians alike a spectacular sight.

The cars made several stops along the sedate 28km race, in order to give the crowds of curious spectators a chance to take a closer look at these iconic vehicles - and more than likely, give the onlookers a severe case of car envy.

Click on player above to watch the video

 

Date created : 2017-07-31

