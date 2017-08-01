Disrupted Paris rail service to get back on track Wednesday

Rail services at Montparnasse station in the French capital are set to resume normalcy Wednesday, according to transportation authorities, following a three-day disruption due to the peak holiday season.
Services at the Paris-Montparnasse station, which were disrupted due to a signal failures over the weekend, are expected to resume Wednesday, according to France’s national rail service provider, SNCF.
Additional checks will be conducted overnight Tuesday, requiring traffic interruptions at night to allow for a return to normal services in the morning, SNCF announced.
“All trains departing for the Atlantic will once again resume services at Montparnasse station tomorrow,” read an SNCF statement.
