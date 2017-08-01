Venezuela opposition leaders taken from homes, family members say

Venezuelan opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma have been taken from their homes, where they were serving house arrest, family members said on Tuesday, adding that President Nicolas Maduro was responsible for their fates.
Vanessa Ledezma posted a similar video of Ledezma.
The Information Ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Lopez was granted house arrest in July following three years in prison for his role in anti-government street protests in 2014. His release was considered a major breakthrough in the country’s political standoff.
Lopez’s lawyer, Juan Gutierrez, wrote on Twitter that “there is no legal justification to revoke the house arrest measure.”
Ledezma was granted house arrest in 2015 after being imprisoned on charges of leading a coup against Maduro.
