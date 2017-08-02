International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The Muslin Brothers: designers blur gender lines through fashion

Read more

THE DEBATE

White House shake-up: Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ousted

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

"Paris offers the best conditions to organise the games," said Paris 2024 co-chairman

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Protesters in Kenya call for swift inquiry into election official's murder

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Revival in iPad, iPhone sales boosts Apple earnings

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

South Korea: 71-year-old grandmother becomes internet sensation

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

France tries to salvage shipyard deal in Rome

Read more

THE DEBATE

A chill wind between US and Russia - Which way is it blowing?

Read more

ENCORE!

France's iconic Chateau de Chambord gets a makeover

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Archaeologists unearth 'little Pompeii' in southeast France

© JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP | An archaeologist works on a mosaic on July 31, 2017, on the archaeological antiquity site of Sainte-Colombe, near Vienne, eastern France.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-02

A "little Pompeii" is how French archaeologists are describing an entire ancient Roman neighbourhood uncovered on the outskirts of the southeastern city of Vienne, featuring remarkably preserved remains of luxury homes and public buildings.

"We're unbelievably lucky. This is undoubtedly the most exceptional excavation of a Roman site in 40 or 50 years," said Benjamin Clement, the archaeologist leading the dig on the banks of the Rhone river, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Lyon.

The city of Vienne -- famous for its Roman theatre and temple -- was an important hub on the route connecting northern Gaul with the Roman province of Gallia Narbonensis in southern France.

The site unearthed on land awaiting construction of a housing complex covers an area of nearly 7,000 square metres (75,000 square feet) -- an unusually large discovery in an urban area that has been labelled an "exceptional find" by the French culture ministry.

The neighbourhood, which contains homes dating to the 1st century AD, is believed to have been inhabited for around 300 years before being abandoned after a series of fires.

Many of the objects in place when the inhabitants fled were conserved, transforming the area into a "real little Pompeii in Vienne", according to Clement, referring to the Roman city-state that was largely preserved after being buried by volcanic ash.

Among the structures to have partly survived are an imposing home dubbed the Bacchanalian House after a tiled floor depicting a procession of maenads (female followers of the god of wine, known variably as Dionysus or Bacchus) and joyful half-man, half-goat creatures known as satyrs.

A blaze consumed the first floor, roof and balcony of the sumptuous home, which boasted balustrades, marble tiling, expansive gardens and a water supply system, but parts of the collapsed structure survived.

The archaeologists believe the house belonged to a wealthy merchant.

"We will be able to restore this house from the floor to the ceiling," Clement said.

Philosophy school

In another house, an exquisite mosaic depicts a bare-bottomed Thalia, muse and patron of comedy, being kidnapped by a lustful Pan, god of the satyrs.

The mosaics are being removed with infinite care and taken away to be restored, with a view to being exhibited in Vienne's museum of Gallo-Roman civilisation in 2019.

Among the other finds are a large public building with a fountain adorned by a statue of Hercules, built at the site of a former market.

Clement believes it may have housed a philosophy school.

The excavations, which began in April, had been due to end in mid-September but have been extended by the French state until the end of the year to allow time for more discoveries.

In the coming months Clement's 20-strong team will dig down to older parts of the site and explore an area containing workshops.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-02

  • FRANCE

    UNESCO grants heritage status to prehistoric French cave

    Read more

  • CULTURE

    As Palmyra falls, Paris heritage show looks to the future

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Conflict threatens Syria's archaeological heritage

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility