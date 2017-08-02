Neymar tells Barcelona teammates he is leaving club amid PSG rumours

Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer on Wednesday as the Brazilian star informed his Barcelona teammates he is leaving the club.

The Catalan club said the Brazil striker told his teammates Wednesday "that he had the intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere, and the coach has given him permission to leave training".

PSG are rumored to be ready to pay his release clause of 222 million euros ($262 million). That would dwarf the 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Barcelona said Neymar left the training ground 30 minutes after arriving on Wednesday.

