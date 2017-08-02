International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

White House shake-up: Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ousted

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

"Paris offers the best conditions to organise the games," said Paris 2024 co-chairman

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Protesters in Kenya call for swift inquiry into election official's murder

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Revival in iPad, iPhone sales boosts Apple earnings

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

South Korea: 71-year-old grandmother becomes internet sensation

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

France tries to salvage shipyard deal in Rome

Read more

THE DEBATE

A chill wind between US and Russia - Which way is it blowing?

Read more

ENCORE!

France's iconic Chateau de Chambord gets a makeover

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Paris 2024 Olympics: 'This time, it's ours!'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Neymar tells Barcelona teammates he is leaving club amid PSG rumours

© Lluis Gene, AFP | PSG's Qatari owners have been linked to a record €222 million move for the Brazilian striker.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-02

Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer on Wednesday as the Brazilian star informed his Barcelona teammates he is leaving the club.

The Catalan club said the Brazil striker told his teammates Wednesday "that he had the intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere, and the coach has given him permission to leave training".

PSG are rumored to be ready to pay his release clause of 222 million euros ($262 million). That would dwarf the 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Barcelona said Neymar left the training ground 30 minutes after arriving on Wednesday.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-08-02

  • FRANCE

    Can French football clubs finally break into the elite?

    Read more

  • SPORTS

    PSG shoots for Champions League win with Alves acquisition

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility