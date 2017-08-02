International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The Muslin Brothers: designers blur gender lines through fashion

Read more

THE DEBATE

White House shake-up: Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ousted

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

"Paris offers the best conditions to organise the games," said Paris 2024 co-chairman

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Protesters in Kenya call for swift inquiry into election official's murder

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Revival in iPad, iPhone sales boosts Apple earnings

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

South Korea: 71-year-old grandmother becomes internet sensation

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

France tries to salvage shipyard deal in Rome

Read more

THE DEBATE

A chill wind between US and Russia - Which way is it blowing?

Read more

ENCORE!

France's iconic Chateau de Chambord gets a makeover

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Turkey replaces land, air and navy commanders, local media report

© Adem Altan, AFP | Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim leaves the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Mausoleum before the Turkish Supreme Military Council meeting in Ankara on August 2, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-02

Turkey decided on Wednesday to replace the heads of the army, air force and navy, local media reported, in the latest shake-up of the armed forces following last year’s failed coup.

The heads of the three branches will be replaced by other top members of the military, broadcaster NTV reported, following a meeting on Wednesday of the Supreme Military Council (YAS) chaired by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

The changes are expected to be presented to President Tayyip Erdogan for approval and then announced to the public. Military officials were not immediately available for comment.

The commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Salih Zeki Colak, will be replaced by the commander of the gendarmerie forces Yasar Guler, broadcaster NTV reported. It said Naval commander Bulent Bostanoglu would be replaced by Adnan Ozbal, a vice-admiral.

Air Force commander Abidin Unal will be replaced by Hasan Kucukakyuz, currently commander of the Turkish Warfare Air Force, NTV said.

However, Wednesday’s meeting marks its top military body’s third gathering since last July’s failed coup attempt, when rogue soldiers commandeered tanks, fighter jets and helicopters in an attempt to topple the government.

Last year, the YAS reduced the length of some officers’ service, while also putting 586 colonels into retirement and extending the period of service of another 434 colonels by two years.

Hurriyet Daily News noted Wednesday that all three of the outgoing commanders in the latest shake-up have completed their normal terms in their positions.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-08-02

  • TURKEY

    Nearly 500 stand trial in Turkey over failed coup

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkish court releases seven Cumhuriyet staff, keeps top journalists in jail

    Read more

  • DIPLOMACY

    Erdogan begins Gulf tour in bid to ease regional crisis

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility