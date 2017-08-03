International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

MEDIA WATCH

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya vote: Security ramped up ahead of election

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuelan mothers flee to Colombia to give birth

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Neymar's leaving Barcelona: 'Bon Voyage' or 'Good Riddance?'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

A lingual turn-on: French accent voted sexiest of all

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French budget minister 'delighted' at taxes Neymar will pay

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya runs electronic voting simulation amidst election tensions

Read more

THE DEBATE

Earth Overshoot Day: How Can We Create a Sustainable Future?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The Muslin Brothers: designers blur gender lines through fashion

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Brazilian footballer Neymar signs five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

© Brendan Smialowski, AFP | Neymar of Barcelona pauses during a break in action against Manchester United during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match on July 26, 2017 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Video by Julia KIM

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-03

Neymar completed his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday when he signed a five-year contract, the French club announced.

The 25-year-old Brazilian earlier broke his contract with Barcelona by paying a 222 million-euro ($264 million, £201 million) buyout clause.

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," said Neymar in comments posted on the English language version of the club's website.

"Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

"From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teammates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

PSG confirmed that Neymar will be officially unveiled in a press conference at their Parc des Princes stadium on Friday at 1.30pm (1130 GMT).

They have cancelled coach Unai Emery's press conference which had been scheduled for later in the day.

FRANCE 24's Charles Pellegrin discusses Neymar signing with PSG

Neymar will then be presented to the club's supporters on Saturday afternoon ahead of their opening game of the new Ligue 1 season against newly promoted Amiens.

"It is with immense joy and pride that we welcome Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the club's statement.

"Neymar Jr is today one of the very best players in world football. His winning mentality, strength of character and sense of leadership have made him into a great player. He will bring a very positive energy to this club."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-03

  • FOOTBALL

    French minister ‘delighted’ at Neymar tax windfall

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Why are top European football teams turning to South American strikers?

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Neymar tells Barcelona teammates he is leaving club amid PSG rumours

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility