French minister ‘delighted’ at Neymar tax windfall

French Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday said he would be "delighted" at the prospect of Neymar paying his taxes in France following his expected record-busting transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Brazilian striker is expected to arrive in Paris later in the day to finalise his world-record 222-million-euro transfer ($260 million) from Barcelona to Qatari-owned PSG.

The lucrative move will reportedly see Neymar’s wages triple to more than 30 million euros ($35.5 million) a year – a mouthwatering prospect for both the player and the taxman.

"If Neymar does indeed come to a French club, the budget minister will be delighted at the taxes that he will be able to pay in France," Darmanin said on France Inter radio.

"It's better for this player to pay his taxes in France rather than pay them elsewhere," the minister added.

According to French daily Le Figaro, the player’s income tax could result in a windfall of some 37.5 million euros a year for the French state, in addition to a whopping 100 million euros in one-off social security contributions linked to his astronomical transfer.

That is assuming Neymar does indeed pay his taxes in full. His four-year spell in Spain has been overshadowed by the murky transfer deal which brought him to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

He and his parents, as well as Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, face charges of fraud and corruption in an ongoing case brought by DIS, a Brazilian investment company.

DIS owned 40 percent of the players' rights at the time of the deal and believe they were deliberately cheated out of their real share due to the complex structure of the transfer.

Spanish prosecutors have recommended Neymar be handed a two-year jail sentence and fined 10 million euros.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-03