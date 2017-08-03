International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya runs electronic voting simulation amidst election tensions

Read more

THE DEBATE

Earth Overshoot Day: How Can We Create a Sustainable Future?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The Muslin Brothers: designers blur gender lines through fashion

Read more

THE DEBATE

White House shake-up: Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ousted

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

"Paris offers the best conditions to organise the games," said Paris 2024 co-chairman

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Protesters in Kenya call for swift inquiry into election official's murder

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Revival in iPad, iPhone sales boosts Apple earnings

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

South Korea: 71-year-old grandmother becomes internet sensation

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

France tries to salvage shipyard deal in Rome

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

US sanctions 'violate' nuclear deal, says Iran

© JOE KLAMAR / AFP | EU senior diplomat Helga Schmid (L), Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi (R) and senior diplomats from other six major powers meet in Vienna, Austria on April 25, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-03

Iran said on Thursday that new sanctions imposed by the United States had violated its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and that the country would respond.

"We believe that the nuclear deal has been violated and we will react appropriately," deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on state television, following news that US President Donald Trump had signed the new sanctions into law.

"We will certainly not fall into the trap of US policy and Trump, and our reaction will be very carefully considered."

Trump signed off the new sanctions -- which also target Russia and North Korea -- on Wednesday.

The sanctions target Iran's missile programme and human rights violations, which were not covered under the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, Iran says they go against the spirit of the agreement and said earlier this week that it would lodge a complaint with the commission that oversees its implementation.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-03

  • IRAN

    UN atomic watchdog confirms Iran is complying with nuclear deal

    Read more

  • United States

    US Secretary of State Tillerson talks tough on Iran, brands nuclear deal a 'failure'

    Read more

  • IRAN - USA

    Iran's Rouhani says Trump cannot renegotiate nuclear deal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility