THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Venezuela's controversial assembly convenes; Grand Jury used for Trump Russia probe

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Just how happy are the French?

THE DEBATE

Neymar to PSG - Neymar's projected move to cost €222M

BUSINESS DAILY

Rwanda seeks lasting "miracle"

IN THE PAPERS

Leaving the party (finally?): Usain Bolt to run last race in London

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's wall comes back to bite

IN THE PAPERS

Neymar: 'The King of Paris'

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya vote: Security ramped up ahead of election

FRANCE IN FOCUS

An in-depth look at the political and social events shaping France. Every Friday at 5.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-08-04

Just how happy are the French?

© Loic Venance, AFP |People relax on the sand during the "Paris Plage" (Paris Beach) event on the banks of the river Seine in Paris

This week, we're asking the question, just how happy are the French people? They have a reputation for being a little bit grumpy, and on the world happiness report, the French don't feature very high in the rankings. But we'll see that a whole industry is revolving the country around the issue of wellness. And even French companies are now trying out the US model of "happiness officers", people employed specially to make staff's lives as pleasant as possible.

By Jeanne LAVENANT , Tom BURGES WATSON , Joanna COCKERELL , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Sonia BARITELLO

Archives

2017-07-28 France

All or nothing: Paris dreams of hosting 2024 Olympics

This week, we focus on one of the biggest dreams of the French capital: hosting the next Olympics. In July, the International Olympic Committee awarded hosting rights for the...

2017-07-21 France

Bistrot or bust? Why France's famed cafés are disappearing

This week, we're turning our eye to the bistrot, France's answer to the pub. Bistrots have played a central part in French culture for more than a century. But although hundreds...

2017-07-07 prisons

A rare look inside France's prison system

This week we look into the challenges faced by France's penitentiary system. The subject is a touchy one in a country where overpopulated jails are a longstanding and...

2017-06-30 France

French port of Le Havre celebrates 500 years of history

This year, the northern French port city of Le Havre is celebrating its 500th birthday. Almost entirely destroyed by Allied bombing during World War II, today it's the busiest...

