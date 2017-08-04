This week, we're asking the question, just how happy are the French people? They have a reputation for being a little bit grumpy, and on the world happiness report, the French don't feature very high in the rankings. But we'll see that a whole industry is revolving the country around the issue of wellness. And even French companies are now trying out the US model of "happiness officers", people employed specially to make staff's lives as pleasant as possible.
