Macron's popularity hits new low, poll shows

Jerome Fourquet, a political scientist from Ifop, said the polls showed the public was beginning to tire of Macron's slick communication style while he was slashing public spending.
"Some people are starting to get the feeling that he is an exceptional charmer and a communicator but whose Hollywood-like style of communicating is actually an instrument to bring in austerity policies," he said.
