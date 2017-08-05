International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

MEDIA WATCH

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Venezuela's controversial assembly convenes; Grand Jury used for Trump Russia probe

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Just how happy are the French?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Neymar to PSG - Neymar's projected move to cost €222M

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Rwanda seeks lasting "miracle"

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Leaving the party (finally?): Usain Bolt to run last race in London

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's wall comes back to bite

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Neymar: 'The King of Paris'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya vote: Security ramped up ahead of election

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Kremlin releases this year's manly Putin holiday snaps

© Alexey Nikolsky, AFP | Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), accompanied by defence minister Sergei Shoigu, on a fishing trip in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-05

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who loves to cultivate a virile man-of-action image, was shown on Russian TV Saturday spear-fishing in a camouflage wetsuit, piloting a powerboat and catching some rays while on a Siberian holiday.

Putin's affinity for the tough guy pose has been documented with shots of him bare-chested on horseback, diving in a submarine in Lake Baikal -- the world's deepest -- and flipping a Judo opponent.

These latest images, provided by the Kremlin, captured his two-day stay in the remote Tuva area of southern Siberia.

Putin "fished in a waterfall near a mountain lake, indulged in underwater fishing, sunbathed, went rafting in mountain rivers, piloted... motor boats, went hiking and four-wheeler riding in the mountains," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The images broadcast on public television, which insisted on "the physical fitness of the president", show Putin catching a pike in a camouflage wetsuit or sunning his bare torso with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is originally from the region.

His trip comes days after Putin said the US would have to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia and warned of a prolonged gridlock in its ties after the US Congress backed new sanctions against the Kremlin.

Putin's previous made-for-TV exploits, however, have not been without controversy. During a 2011 dive in the Black Sea he allegedly discovered two 15th century amphoras, but the find was mocked in independent media because the vessels were suspiciously without algae or other sea life.

Peskov admitted several months later that the scene had been staged.

(AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-08-05

  • UNITED STATES

    Trump to sign Russia sanctions, Moscow retaliates

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Trump, Putin held undisclosed G20 meeting, White House confirms

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Russian court sentences Putin critic's killers to lengthy jail terms

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility