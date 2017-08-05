PSG's €222mn signing Neymar to miss French league debut

PSG doubled the world record for a transfer fee this week when they agreed to pay 222 million euros ($261.32 million) to lure the 25-year-old forward from Barcelona on a five-year contract.
Neymar said on Friday he hoped to take part in Saturday's opening league match against newly-promoted Amiens at Parc des Princes stadium in the French capital.
The paperwork delay means Neymar first game in PSG colours is now likely to come be in next weekend's fixture away at Guingamp in Brittany, followed by a possible home debut against Toulouse a week later.
(REUTERS)
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.